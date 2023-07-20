Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Shares of HIW opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.