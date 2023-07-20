Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.