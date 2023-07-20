Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

