Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.79

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.79 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.58). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 15,694 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HSW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £167.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
