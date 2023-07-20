HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. HOYA has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $132.25.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

