HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.79

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 239112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 900 ($11.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.50) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 695 ($9.09) to GBX 675 ($8.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.00.

HSBC Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

