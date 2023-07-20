Huntsman’s (HUN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %

HUN opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

