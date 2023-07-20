Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
