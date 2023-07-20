Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

