Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Purchases $10,000.50 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $10,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 560,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.15.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,362.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIM ImmunoTech
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.