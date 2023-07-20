Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Purchases $10,000.50 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $10,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 560,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.15.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,362.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

About AIM ImmunoTech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.