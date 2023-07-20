Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Acquires 3,003 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Luan Pham bought 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,381.37. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,686.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Luan Pham bought 2,505 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $9,168.30.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.41. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

