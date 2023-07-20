Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,900.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Stock Up 1.3 %

LDI stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

