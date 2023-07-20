Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Trading Up 1.3 %

LDI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.44 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.