Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells 84,963 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 84,963 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $31,436.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,639,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,513.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 32,303 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,629.08.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $40,005.20.

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $360.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $10,787.25.

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $9,720.00.

Super League Gaming Trading Down 2.0 %

SLGG opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.