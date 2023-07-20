Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 2,322 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $22,848.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 0.1 %

TBPH opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $558.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

