Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells $30,457.00 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $30,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,535.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 13th, Daniel Bensen sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $8,065.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Daniel Bensen sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $8,010.00.
  • On Friday, June 30th, Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $319,358.43.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Daniel Bensen sold 4,265 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $69,818.05.
  • On Tuesday, June 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Daniel Bensen sold 120 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,974.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $629.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

