Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $27,057.50 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total value of $27,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

