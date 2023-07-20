InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Stock Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.94. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Insider Activity

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. As a group, analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Articles

