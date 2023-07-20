IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of IntegraFin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHPGF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

