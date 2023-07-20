IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Barclays

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec raised IntegraFin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHPGF stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.