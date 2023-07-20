International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.09.

International Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.56 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 975.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 299.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in International Paper by 104.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $243,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

