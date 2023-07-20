Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2,760.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $948,000. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 512,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.