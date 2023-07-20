Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.48

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.48 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 16863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

