Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.0% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

