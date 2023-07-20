iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

