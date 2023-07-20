iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

