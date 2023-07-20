iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWN opened at $149.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.