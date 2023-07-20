iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.