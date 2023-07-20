J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $63,103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.