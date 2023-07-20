J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

JBHT opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average of $178.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

