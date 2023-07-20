Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Up 25.4% in June

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

