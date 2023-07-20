Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,414 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pentair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 1.1 %

PNR opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.