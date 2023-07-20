JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,175

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.67) to GBX 2,175 ($28.44) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.92) to GBX 2,100 ($27.46) in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

