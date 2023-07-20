Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

