Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

