KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KPTSF opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

