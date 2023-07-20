LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.5 %
LITB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
