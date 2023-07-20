Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,446,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

