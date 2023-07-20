MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.