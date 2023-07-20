Mark Cuban Sells 1,600 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,283.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Mark Cuban sold 1,021 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,756.93.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $79,846.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $9,348.00.

Reading International Stock Performance

Reading International stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reading International



Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

