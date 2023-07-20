Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

