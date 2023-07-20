Maxim Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Celsius Stock Up 0.5 %

CELH opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. Celsius has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $157.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after buying an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after buying an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $45,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $29,224,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

