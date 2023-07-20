McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $320.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.41 and a 200-day moving average of $280.65. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

