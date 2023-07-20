Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $30.92. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 13,936 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

