Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.21.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

MU stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.