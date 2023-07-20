Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,135 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,799 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,516,000 after purchasing an additional 254,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,741,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

