Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 225 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 215.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $381,262 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

