Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQQ. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 0.8 %

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

(Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.