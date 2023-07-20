Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

