Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Paylocity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Paylocity by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $224.96 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

