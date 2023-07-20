Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

