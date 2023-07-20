Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.31

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 554289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 502,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 6,017,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,637,617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $9,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.